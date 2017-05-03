版本:
BRIEF-Genie Energy Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.13

May 3 Genie Energy Ltd:

* Genie Energy Ltd. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 17.9 percent to $69.4 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
