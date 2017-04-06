版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 19:56 BJT

BRIEF-Genius announces proposed acquisition of Sakami, Kuujjuaq Properties

April 6 Genius Properties Ltd:

* Genius announces proposed acquisition of Sakami and Kuujjuaq properties and appointment of new president and chief executive officer

* Genius Properties Ltd - appointment of Guy Goulet as president and chief executive officer and director of company

* Genius Properties-will purchase 100% interest in Sakami property, Kuujjuaq property respectively in consideration of issuance of 6 million and 6.5 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐