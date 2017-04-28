BRIEF-Genmab announces new late stage combination study of Daratumumab in multiple myeloma

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008
April 28 Genmab A/S:
* Genmab announces new phase III combination study of Daratumumab in multiple myeloma
* Study is expected to start in Q2 2017 and is designed to confirm results from MMY1001 study
* Prescription drug user fee act date of June 17, 2017 for Daratumumab
Janssen Research with European myeloma network plans to start phase III study of Daratumumab in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei