版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 01:27 BJT

BRIEF-Genmab announces plans for new studies of Daratumumab

May 17 Genmab A/S

* Genmab announces plans for new studies of daratumumab

* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis

* Genmab says studies planned to start between second half 2017 and q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐