BRIEF-Genmab announces preliminary cervical cancer data from tisotumab vedotin phase I/II study

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Genmab A/S
* Genmab announces preliminary cervical cancer data from tisotumab vedotin phase i/ii study
* Genmab says considering plans for further clinical development of tisotumab vedotin in cervical cancer
* Genmab - conjunctivitis was identified as a tisotumab vedotin specific toxicity, which led to introducing of prophylactic management
* Genmab - in cervical cancer cohort, 15 patients experienced one or more grade 3 adverse events
* Genmab - safety profile of tisotumab vedotin consistent with known mmae based antibody-drug conjugates including peripheral neuropathy and neutropenia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.