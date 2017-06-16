版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 17日 星期六 01:50 BJT

BRIEF-Genmab says U.S. FDA approves darzalex in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

June 16 Genmab A/S

* Genmab announces u.s. fda approval of darzalex(daratumumab) in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

* Genmab - will receive milestone payments totaling $25 million from Janssen in connection with approval & first commercial sale of darzalex under newly expanded label

* Genmab - approval and related milestones do not impact financial guidance issued by Genmab on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

