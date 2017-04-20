版本:
BRIEF-Genmab to present seven abstracts at annual ASCO meeting

April 20 Danish biotech company Genmab

* Says seven daratumumab abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, June 2 – 6

* Says the abstracts were submitted by collaboration partner, Janssen Biotech, Inc.

* Says the abstracts include updates for the POLLUX and CASTOR trials, and the first data for a Phase I study evaluating daratumumab with carfilzomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone in front line multiple myeloma patients, which will be presented in an oral presentation

* Says descriptions of the Phase Ib/II study of daratumumab plus atezolizumab in non-small cell lung cancer and of Phase I/II study with HuMax-AXL-ADC are scheduled for poster presentations at the meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
