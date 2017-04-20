BRIEF-Genmab to present seven abstracts at annual ASCO meeting

April 20 Danish biotech company Genmab
* Says seven daratumumab abstracts have been accepted for
presentation at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology
(ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, June 2 – 6
* Says the abstracts were submitted by collaboration
partner, Janssen Biotech, Inc.
* Says the abstracts include updates for the POLLUX and
CASTOR
trials, and the first data for a Phase I study evaluating
daratumumab with carfilzomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone in
front line multiple myeloma patients, which will be presented in
an oral presentation
* Says descriptions of the Phase Ib/II study of daratumumab
plus atezolizumab in non-small cell lung cancer and of Phase
I/II study with HuMax-AXL-ADC are scheduled for poster
presentations at the meeting
