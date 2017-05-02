版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:00 BJT

BRIEF-Genmark Diagnostics reports Q1 revenue $12.5 million

May 2 Genmark Diagnostics Inc

* Genmark Diagnostics reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $12.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.5 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.30

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $65 million to $70 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genmark Diagnostics Inc - For full year 2017, company continues to expect revenue in range of $65 to $70 million and gross margin in range of 48-52%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐