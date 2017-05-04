版本:
BRIEF-Genocea biosciences Q1 loss per share $0.48

May 4 Genocea Biosciences Inc

* Genocea reports first quarter 2017 financial results and positive clinical developments on lead candidate gen-003 in genital herpes

* Q1 loss per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genocea-Expects existing cash, cash equivalents & investments are sufficient to support its operating exp, capex requirements & debt obligations into q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
