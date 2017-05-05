版本:
BRIEF-GenOn Energy announces pricing and increases amount of offering of senior secured notes

May 4 GenOn energy :

* priced and increased amount of its offering to $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 10.500% senior secured first lien notes due 2022

* GenOn Energy,Inc announces pricing and increases amount of offering of senior secured first lien notes

* GenOn Energy Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NRG Energy, priced the notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
