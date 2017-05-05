BRIEF-GenOn Energy announces pricing and increases amount of offering of senior secured notes

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 4 GenOn energy :
* priced and increased amount of its offering to $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 10.500% senior secured first lien notes due 2022
* GenOn Energy,Inc announces pricing and increases amount of offering of senior secured first lien notes
* GenOn Energy Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NRG Energy, priced the notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)