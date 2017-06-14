版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-GenOn Energy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - Court Filing

June 14 (Reuters) -

* GenOn Energy, a unit of NRG energy, files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - Court Filing

* GenOn Energy lists assets in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, liabilities in the range of $100 million to $500 million - Court Filing

