版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 18:51 BJT

BRIEF-Genon Energy reports proposed offering of senior secured first lien notes

May 4 Genon Energy Inc

* Genon Energy, Inc. Announces proposed offering of senior secured first lien notes

* Genon Energy Inc - to commence an offering of $540 million of senior secured first lien notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
