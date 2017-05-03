版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 01:08 BJT

BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor

May 3 Genpact Ltd:

* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim

* Terms of deal are not disclosed

* As part of transaction, Genpact will acquire delivery centers in Atlanta, GA and Austin, TX

* Acquired BrightClaim and their associated company National Vendor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐