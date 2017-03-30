BRIEF-Genpact announces $200 mln accelerated share repurchase

March 30 Genpact Ltd
* Genpact Limited announces $200 million accelerated share
repurchase
* Under terms of ASR, Genpact has agreed to repurchase $200
million of its common shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. Llc, in
total
* Genpact Ltd - Genpact expects to fund asr through cash on
balance sheet, operating cash flows and net proceeds from recent
offering by unit
* Genpact - on March 30, to pay to dealer $200 million in
exchange for initial delivery of 6.6 million co's common shares
based on current market prices of shares
* ASR was entered into pursuant to Genpact's existing share
repurchase program
* Genpact Ltd - ASR was entered into pursuant to Genpact's
existing share repurchase program
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: