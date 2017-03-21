版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Genpact announces pricing of 3.700% senior notes due 2022 by Genpact Luxembourg S.à r.l.

March 21 Genpact Ltd

* Genpact limited announces pricing of 3.700% senior notes due 2022 by genpact luxembourg s.à r.l.

* Genpact ltd - pricing by unit of its private offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 3.700% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐