版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 15:35 BJT

BRIEF-Genpact buys Rage Frameworks

March 14 Genpact Ltd:

* Genpact strengthens artificial intelligence capabilities with acquisition of Rage Frameworks

* terms of deal are not disclosed Source text for Eikon: {nPn5sRlVla] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐