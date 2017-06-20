版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 23:04 BJT

BRIEF-Genpact Ltd expands U.S. operations with new Jacksonville center

June 20 Genpact Ltd :

* Expands U.S. operations with new Jacksonville center

* Genpact expects to add up to 200 jobs in first year of operation

* Signed a lease to occupy 37,000 square feet at capital plaza in Jacksonville and plans to open facility on July 24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
