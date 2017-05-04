BRIEF-Genpact reports Q1 earnings per share $0.26

May 4 Genpact Ltd

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.55, revenue view $2.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genpact reports results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $623 million versus I/B/E/S view $619.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.53 to $1.57

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Genpact Ltd says 2017 total revenue outlook increasing by $20 million from prior outlook to $2.63 to $2.70 billion