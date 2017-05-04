BRIEF-Genpact reports Q1 earnings per share $0.26

May 4 Genpact Ltd
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.55, revenue view $2.66
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genpact reports results for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $623 million versus I/B/E/S view $619.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.53 to $1.57
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Genpact Ltd says 2017 total revenue outlook increasing by
$20 million from prior outlook to $2.63 to $2.70 billion
