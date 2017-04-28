BRIEF-Gensource announces brokered private placement for up to $6 mln

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Gensource Potash Corp:
* Gensource announces brokered private placement for up to $6,000,000
* Gensource Potash Corp - offering will consist of sale of up to 11.11 mln common shares in capital stock of company at a price of $0.18 per common share
* Gensource Potash - offering will also consist of sale up to 20 million common shares issued on a flow-through basis for gross proceeds of up to $4 million
* Gensource Potash - gross proceeds from sale of flow-through share portion of offering will be used to fund cee related to projects in Saskatchewan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes