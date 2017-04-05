BRIEF-Gensource Potash to create joint venture company - Vanguard Potash with Essel

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 5 Gensource Potash Corp
* Gensource Potash Corp - co has executed shareholder agreement with Essel Group Me Limited to create a joint venture company, Vanguard Potash Corp
* Gensource Potash Corp - purpose of JV is construction and operation of new Vanguard potash production facility in Saskatchewan
* Gensource Potash Corp - feasibility study is on schedule for completion in Q2 2017
* Gensource Potash - under terms of agreement Vanguard will become 49 percent owned by Egme, 51 percent owned by Gensource upon receipt of first tranche of financing
* Gensource Potash Corp - under terms of agreement once construction financing is delivered , Vanguard will become 70 percent owned by Egme, 30 percent by Gensource
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.