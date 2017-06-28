版本:
BRIEF-Gentherm president and CEO announces retirement plans

June 28 Gentherm Inc:

* Gentherm president and ceo announces retirement plans

* Says CEO and president Daniel R. Coker to retire

* Gentherm Inc - ‍company's board of directors is presently engaged in a comprehensive search process to select a successor for Coker​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
