BRIEF-Gentherm Q4 earnings per share $0.71

Feb 21 Gentherm Inc:

* Gentherm reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.71

* Q4 revenue $236.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $237 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 5 to 10 percent

* Gentherm Inc - total cash as of december 31, 2016 was $177.2 million when compared with total cash of $144.5 million at December 31, 2015

* Fy2017 revenue view $981.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gentherm Inc - organizational change will reduce annual expenses moving forward by $3.0 million

* Gentherm-Expect reduction in expenses from organizational change to be more than offset by continued investments in operations