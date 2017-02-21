版本:
BRIEF-Genuine Parts Co reports 3 pct increase in quarterly cash dividend for 2017

Feb 21 Genuine Parts Co:

* Genuine Parts Co - announced a 3 pct increase in regular quarterly cash dividend for 2017

* Genuine Parts Co - increased cash dividend payable to an annual rate of $2.70 per share compared with previous dividend of $2.63 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
