2017年 4月 5日

BRIEF-Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of leading custom cabling and automation solutions distributor

April 5 Genuine Parts Co

* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of leading custom cabling and automation solutions distributor

* Genuine Parts Co - Empire is expected to generate annual revenues of approximately $65 million

* Genuine Parts Co - EIS, company's electrical/electronic materials group, has acquired Empire Wire and Supply, effective April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
