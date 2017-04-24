版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Genuine Parts Company announces executive officer change

April 24 Genuine Parts Co

* Genuine Parts Company announces executive officer change

* Genuine Parts Co - Thomas C. Gallagher, executive chairman of Genuine Parts Company, has informed board of directors of his decision to retire

* Genuine Parts Co - Gallagher will continue to serve as non-executive chairman of board following his retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
