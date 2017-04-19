BRIEF-Genuine Parts Q1 earnings per share $1.08

April 19 Genuine Parts Co:

* Genuine Parts Company reports sales and earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $1.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $4.75 to $4.85

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 3 to 4 percent

* Q1 sales $3.91 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.85 billion

* Genuine parts co says raises 2017 earnings per share outlook

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.76, revenue view $15.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: