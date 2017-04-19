BRIEF-Genuine Parts Q1 earnings per share $1.08

BRIEF-Google says 'Jamboard' available for purchase in the U.S. from May 23
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23
April 19 Genuine Parts Co:
* Genuine Parts Company reports sales and earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $1.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $4.75 to $4.85
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 3 to 4 percent
* Q1 sales $3.91 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.85 billion
* Genuine parts co says raises 2017 earnings per share outlook
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.76, revenue view $15.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.