BRIEF-Genuine Parts Q4 earnings per share $1.02

Feb 21 Genuine Parts Co:

* Genuine parts company reports 2016 sales and earnings for the fourth quarter and full year

* Q4 earnings per share $1.02

* Q4 sales $3.78 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.78 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.70 to $4.80

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 3 to 4 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.91, revenue view $15.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S