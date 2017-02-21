BRIEF-Genuine Parts Q4 earnings per share $1.02

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Genuine Parts Co:
* Genuine parts company reports 2016 sales and earnings for the fourth quarter and full year
* Q4 earnings per share $1.02
* Q4 sales $3.78 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.78 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.70 to $4.80
* Sees fy 2017 sales up 3 to 4 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.91, revenue view $15.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett