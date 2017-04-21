版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 00:10 BJT

BRIEF-Genuine Parts says intends to challenge jury's verdict relating to co, NAPA

April 21 Genuine Parts Co:

* Intends to challenge verdict relating to co, national automotive parts association through post-trial motions - SEC filing

* Intends to challenge verdict relating to co, National Automotive Parts Association through appeal to a higher court if necessary Source text (bit.ly/2oRKmdz) Further company coverage:
