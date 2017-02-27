BRIEF-Genworth completes statutory cash flow testing for 2016

Feb 27 Genworth Financial Inc

* Genworth completes statutory cash flow testing for 2016 and provides New York regulatory update for the proposed China Oceanwide acquisition of Genworth

* Genworth financial - 2016 long term care insurance (ltc) statutory margins were modestly lower relative to 2015 in genworth life insurance co (glic)

* Genworth financial -2016 ltc statutory margins for genworth life insurance co of New York (glicny) resulted in negative margin of about $400 million, after reflecting pads

* Genworth financial inc says consolidated U.S. Life Insurance company RBC ratio of glic was 329 percent as of year end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: