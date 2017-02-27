BRIEF-Genworth completes statutory cash flow testing for 2016

Feb 27 Genworth Financial Inc
* Genworth completes statutory cash flow testing for 2016
and provides New York regulatory update for the proposed China
Oceanwide acquisition of Genworth
* Genworth financial - 2016 long term care insurance (ltc)
statutory margins were modestly lower relative to 2015 in
genworth life insurance co (glic)
* Genworth financial -2016 ltc statutory margins for
genworth life insurance co of New York (glicny) resulted in
negative margin of about $400 million, after reflecting pads
* Genworth financial inc says consolidated U.S. Life
Insurance company RBC ratio of glic was 329 percent as of year
end 2016
