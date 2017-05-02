BRIEF-Genworth Financial announces first quarter 2017 results

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Genworth Financial Inc:
* Genworth Financial announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net investment income was $790 million in quarter, up from $786 million in prior quarter and up from $789 million in prior year
* Says qtrly revenue $2,171 million versus $1,785 million last year
* Says U.S. mortgage insurance reported adjusted operating income of $73 million for Q1, compared with $61 million in both prior quarter and prior year
* Says book value per share for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $25.68
* Says Genworth and Oceanwide engaged with relevant regulators regarding pending applications and continue to target closing transaction in middle of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.