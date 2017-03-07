版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 00:52 BJT

BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group

March 7 Genworth Financial Inc

* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group

* About 96 percent of votes cast were voted in favor of merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
