1 天前
BRIEF-Genworth, Oceanwide provide update on CFIUS application
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
2017年7月13日 / 晚上10点01分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Genworth, Oceanwide provide update on CFIUS application

2 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc

* Genworth and Oceanwide provide update on CFIUS application and completed reinsurance agreements related to the proposed transaction

* Genworth Financial Inc says CFIUS' acceptance of joint voluntary notice will commence a new 30-day review period

* Genworth Financial Inc - co and China Oceanwide have withdrawn and re-filed joint voluntary notice with CFIUS a second time

* Genworth Financial - now appears timing of regulatory reviews to likely delay deal completion to later than originally targeted time frame of middle of 2017

* Genworth Financial Inc says Genworth and Oceanwide are discussing an extension of August 31, 2017, deadline set forth in merger agreement

* Genworth Financial Inc - deal closing remains subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals in U.S., China, other international jurisdictions

* Genworth Financial Inc - re-filed ‍notice to provide CFIUS more time to review and discuss proposed transaction between Genworth and Oceanwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

