BRIEF-Geo Group announces $360 million acquisition of Community Education Centers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Geo Group Inc
* The Geo Group announces $360 million acquisition of Community Education Centers
* Geo Group Inc says Geo plans to integrate CEC into Geo's existing business units of Geo Corrections & Detention and Geo Care
* Geo Group Inc - Geo will acquire cec for $360 million in an all cash transaction, excluding transaction related expenses
* Geo Group Inc - Geo will not assume any debt as a result of transaction
* Geo Group Inc - expect to achieve annualized net synergies of approximately $5 million from deal
* Geo Group Inc says acquisition is expected to increase geo's total annualized revenues by approximately $250 million
* Geo Group Inc - excluding one-time transaction-related expenses and transitional costs, Geo expects acquisition to be modestly accretive in 2017
* Geo Group Inc - anticipates annual net synergies of $5 million to be realized over 9 to 12 months from deal
* Geo Group Inc says expects acquisition to be 9-11% accretive to adjusted EBITDA post-synergies on a fully annualized basis beginning in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.