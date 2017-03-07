版本:
BRIEF-Geo Group announces offering of 6 million common shares

March 7 Geo Group Inc:

* The Geo Group, Inc announces offering of common stock

* Says offering 6.00 million common shares

* Geo Group Inc - Geo intends to use net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under Geo's revolver portion of its senior credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
