BRIEF-Geo Group executes third amended and restated credit agreement

March 29 Geo Group Inc -
* On March 23, co executed a third amended and restated
credit agreement
* Credit agreement refinances Geo’s prior $291.0 million
term loan - SEC filing
* Credit agreement reestablishes Geo’s ability to implement
at a later date an australian dollar letter of credit facility
providing for up to a$275 million
* Credit agreement evidences credit facility consisting of
an $800.0 million term loan bearing interest at libor plus 2.25%
* Credit agreement evidences credit facility also consisting
$900.0 million revolving credit facility initially bearing
interest at libor plus 2.25%
* Under amendment,term loan component to mature on march 23,
2024, revolving credit commitment component to mature on May 19,
2021
