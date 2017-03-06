版本:
BRIEF-Geodrill qtrly EPS $0.03

March 6 Geodrill Ltd

* Geodrill reports strong 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results

* Geodrill ltd qtrly revenue $18.8 million versus $12.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Geodrill ltd qtrly basic earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
