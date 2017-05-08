版本:
BRIEF-Geodrill reports qtrly basic earnings per share $0.01

May 8 Geodrill Ltd:

* Geodrill reports solid 2017 first quarter financial results

* Geodrill Ltd - qtrly basic earnings per share $0.01

* Geodrill Ltd - qtrly revenue $18.6 million versus $15.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
