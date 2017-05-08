BRIEF-Geodrill reports qtrly basic earnings per share $0.01

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Geodrill Ltd:
* Geodrill reports solid 2017 first quarter financial results
* Geodrill Ltd - qtrly basic earnings per share $0.01
* Geodrill Ltd - qtrly revenue $18.6 million versus $15.5 million
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing