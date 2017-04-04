版本:
BRIEF-Geologix intends to complete $3 mln brokered private placement

April 4 Geologix Explorations Inc:

* Geologix announces intention to complete $3 million brokered private placement

* Geologix Explorations - net proceeds of offering will be used for exploration and development expenditures at company's Tepal gold/copper project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
