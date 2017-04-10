版本:
BRIEF-GeoPark announces first quarter 2017 operational update

April 10 GeoPark Ltd -

* GeoPark announces first quarter 2017 operational update

* Qtrly oil production up 25% to 20,487 bopd from q4 2016

* Qtrly gas production down 24% to 28.2 mmcfpd from q4 2016

* 2017 exit production target of 30,000+ boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
