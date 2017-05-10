版本:
BRIEF-Geopark reports first quarter 2017 results

May 10 Geopark Ltd:

* Geopark reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $66.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $68.2 million

* Geopark ltd - qtrly consolidated oil and gas production rose by 12% to a record 25,180 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
