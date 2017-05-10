BRIEF-Geopark reports first quarter 2017 results

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Geopark Ltd:
* Geopark reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $66.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $68.2 million
* Geopark ltd - qtrly consolidated oil and gas production rose by 12% to a record 25,180 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)