BRIEF-Georg Fischer awarded major order in promising cruise ship sector

March 30 Georg Fischer AG:

* Awarded major order in promising cruise ship sector

* Five-Year contract received from leading shipyard amounts to more than 40 million euros ($43.01 million)

* In the next five years, GF Piping Systems will deliver corrosion-free, lightweight plastic piping systems to equip ten new cruise liners from STX France Source text - bit.ly/2nC55S2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
