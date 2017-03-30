BRIEF-Georg Fischer awarded major order in promising cruise ship sector

BRIEF-Glencore says Glencore Agriculture made informal approach to Bunge for possible business combination
* Glencore agriculture has made informal approach to bunge limited regarding possible consensual business combination
March 30 Georg Fischer AG:
* Awarded major order in promising cruise ship sector
* Five-Year contract received from leading shipyard amounts to more than 40 million euros ($43.01 million)
* In the next five years, GF Piping Systems will deliver corrosion-free, lightweight plastic piping systems to equip ten new cruise liners from STX France Source text - bit.ly/2nC55S2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Glencore agriculture has made informal approach to bunge limited regarding possible consensual business combination
* Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)