版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-George Milne joins Aurinia’s board of directors

May 9 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Pharma industry veteran Dr. George Milne joins Aurinia’s board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐