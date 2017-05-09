BRIEF-George Weston Limited reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.83

May 9 George Weston Ltd:
* George weston limited reports 2017 first quarter results
and announces a 3.4pct increase to quarterly common share
dividend(2)
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$1.42
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.83
* George Weston Ltd - expects adjusted ebitda in 2017 to be
essentially flat when compared to 2016
* George Weston Ltd - expects to make capital investments of
approximately $250 million in 2017 related to growth, regulatory
and maintenance
* George Weston Ltd qtrly sales $10,800 million, flat from
last year
* Q1 earnings per share view C$1.43, revenue view c$10.83
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* George Weston Ltd - in Q1 of 2017, weston foods recorded
restructuring and other charges of $9 million
* George Weston Ltd - for 2017, company expects growth in
net earnings to be driven by an increase in net earnings at
loblaw
