BRIEF-Gerald McConnell buys Namibia Rare Earths Inc shares

May 3 Namibia Rare Earths Inc

* Gerald mcconnell announces acquisition of shares of namibia rare earths inc.

* Namibia rare earths inc - announced today that he acquired, by way of a private agreement, a total of 4.3 million common of namibia rare earths inc.

* Namibia rare earths inc - acquired common shares at a price of approximately cdn$0.07 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: