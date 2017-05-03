版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Gerald McConnell buys Namibia Rare Earths Inc shares

May 3 Namibia Rare Earths Inc

* Gerald mcconnell announces acquisition of shares of namibia rare earths inc.

* Namibia rare earths inc - announced today that he acquired, by way of a private agreement, a total of 4.3 million common of namibia rare earths inc.

* Namibia rare earths inc - acquired common shares at a price of approximately cdn$0.07 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐