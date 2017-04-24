BRIEF-German American Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.42

April 24 German American Bancorp Inc:

* German American Bancorp Inc (gabc) reports first quarter earnings & announces cash dividend increase

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* German American Bancorp Inc - tax equivalent net interest margin for quarter ended march 31, 2017 was 3.86 pct compared with 3.63 pct in Q1 of 2016

* German American Bancorp - during quarter ended March 31, 2017, net interest income totaled $24.7 million, down $164,000 from quarter ended December 31, 2016