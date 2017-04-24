版本:
BRIEF-German steel body says increasingly worried about U.S. trade policies

April 24 Germany's steel industry association

* Says affirms FY forecast for German crude steel output to grow by 1.5 percent to 42.7 million tonnes

* Says is increasingly worried about possible consequences of future U.S. trade policies Further company coverage:
