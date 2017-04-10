BRIEF-Geron Corp and Janssen Research & Development LLC has completed second internal data reviews of Imerge and Imbark

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
April 10 Geron Corp
* Geron Corp - Janssen Research & Development, LLC has completed second internal data reviews of Imerge and Imbark
* Geron Corp - For imerge, benefit/risk profile of Imetelstat in treated patients supports continued development in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes
* Geron-For Imbark, current results suggest clinical benefit, potential os benefit associated with Imetelstat treatment in relapsed or refractory myelofibrosis
* Geron Corp - For Imerge, a data package and proposed trial design refinements are planned to be provided to FDA
* Geron Corp - For Imbark, trial will continue unchanged to evaluate maturing efficacy and safety data, including an assessment of overall survival
* Geron Corp - If part 2 of imerge is initiated, Geron expects this phase 3 stage of Imerge to be opened for patient enrollment in Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022