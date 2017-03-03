BRIEF-Geron Corp says 2 parties to securities class action executed a stipulation and agreement of settlement to settle securities class action

March 3 Geron Corp
* Geron corp says on March 2 parties to securities class
action executed a stipulation and agreement of settlement to
settle securities class action
* Geron Corp says settlement does not constitute any
admission of fault or wrongdoing by company or any of individual
defendants
* Geron Corp says expects $6.0 million of settlement amount
to be paid by co's insurance providers and remaining $250,000 to
be paid by co - SEC filing
* Geron says in exchange for dismissal with prejudice of all
claims against all defendants in lawsuit, co to settle
securities class action for $6.25 million in cash
