版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Geron Q1 loss per share $0.05

May 9 Geron Corp

* Geron Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent events

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $537,000

* Q1 revenue view $181,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐