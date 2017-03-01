版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Geron qtrly loss per share $0.05

March 1 Geron Corp:

* Geron Corporation reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
